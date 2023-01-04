US House Fails To Elect Speaker As Republicans Take Over

Published:

The US House of Representatives failed to elect the next Speaker as Republican Kevin McCarthy could not garner the number of votes needed.

McCarthy, a Californian congressman is the leading candidate to replace Democrat Nancy Pelosi, has struggled to win the support of a small group on the right of his party on Tuesday

Despite Republicans taking control of the House, McCarthy needed to win a majority vote in the House, the lower chamber of the US Congress.

The report revealed that a number of Republicans are refusing to support him, despite him making several last-minute concessions.

This will be the first time in a century that the majority party has failed to elect a Speaker in the opening round of voting even as the role of Speaker of the House is one of the most important jobs in US politics.

President Joe Biden is facing a Republican majority in the House for the first time but Democrats will keep control of the Senate.

Meanwhile, Democrats, who are united around their candidate, have nominated Hakeem Jeffries to be Speaker of the House.

The New York congressmen’s nomination is a historic moment in the US, as he would become the first black American to hold the role.

