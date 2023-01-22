Two Abducted Primary School Pupils Rescued In Nasarawa

Published:





The Nasarawa State Police Command says two females have been rescued out of the six pupils of LEA Primary School abducted on Friday at Alwaza Village, Doma Local Government Area (LGA).





The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ramhan Nansel, who confirmed this to Channels Television on Saturday, noted that the pupils were rescued around 2:30 pm at Sabon Kwara village, Jenkwe Development Area of Obi LGA in the state.

The operation, he said, was achieved with sustained pressure mounted on the abductors by the combined search-and-rescue team that included sister security agencies in the state.

Nansel added that efforts are ongoing to rescue the other four pupils unhurt and to arrest the perpetrators.

The victims are said to have been taken to hospital for medical examination and shall be handed over to Doma LGA chairman to reunite them with their parents.





The two pupils’ rescue comes after the Commissioner of Police was said to have visited the scene.

The command stated that a joint team comprising of the police, military and vigilante groups had also been mobilised to the area to trail the abductors.

The incident occurred barely a week after the police in Nasarawa dispersed suspected kidnappers at Saraduana forest in Toto LGA of the state and rescued 30 victims

