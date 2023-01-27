Tribunal: My Father Remains Osun Governor, Boasts Adeleke’s Son, Shina Rambo

Published:

Adesina Adeleke aka Sina Rambo, son of the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has insisted that his father will remain in office as the governor.

He said this via his Instagram Story on Friday.

The state governorship Election Petitions Tribunal nullified the victory of Adeleke earlier and declared the former governor, Gboyega Oyetola, as the elected governor of the state.





Reacting to the judgement, Sina Rambo said, “Two judgments issued today at the tribunal. One in favour of PDP. Nothing changed. Sen. Ademola Adeleke remains the governor of Osun State. We move to the appeal court. Peace be still. The mandate of Osun will not be stolen.

H.E.Ademola Adeleke remains the Governor of Osun state.”





