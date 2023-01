Published:

A patrol team from Ijora Badia Police division has arrested two suspects conveying vandalised rail tracks in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this via his Twitter handle on Monday.

He said, “At about 1am today, a patrol team from Ijora Badia Division intercepted a Mitsubishi Lancer car conveying vandalised railway tracks. The two occupants of the vehicle have been arrested. Investigation is ongoing.”

