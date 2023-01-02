Tinubu Returns After Performing Lesser Hajj In Saudi Arabia

Published:

Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has returned to the country after visiting Saudi Arabia.

Tinubu was in Saudi for Umrah (lesser hajj), a religious pilgrimage recommended for Muslims.

In April, the APC standard flagbearer also visited the holy land before clinching the party ticket as presidential candidate.

Tinubu who arrived the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, on Sunday night was welcomed by Muhammad Badaru, Jigawa governor.

