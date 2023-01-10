Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Suspected Female Executioner Arrested In Enugu , Confessed Killing Five People, Leads Security Agents To Shallow Graves ( Pictures)

Published: January 10, 2023


 

A 22 year old suspected female IPOB/ ESN executioner Amaka Onah has been arrested by security agents at Igboeze South (Nsukka) area of Enugu State

Onah in a video shared on social media during interrogation admitted killing five people in their camp







She mentioned the five people and took the security men to where they were buried in shallow graves

She also named those who allegedly sent her on the missions

Specifically she confessed killing a businessman who owned a filling station and also a POS operator

It could not be ascertained where she is currently being detained



