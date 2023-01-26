Stop Campaigning In Ogun State ..Peter Obi Advises Tinubu

Published:

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, advised the APC standard bearer ‘’to stop going to Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.’’

Obi, in a statement by the Head of Media, Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Diran Onifade, stressed that things go wrong for the APC candidate whenever he visited Abeokuta.

He said, “If I were to be Tinubu’s adviser, I would have advised him to stop going to Abeokuta. In the same Abeokuta, he made the gaffe of ‘Olule’ and how President Muhammadu Buhari was crying on tv, ’emi lokan’ and all that.

“Now, he (Tinubu) is saying the fuel scarcity is meant to make the elections fail and how they are going to take over power from them. Who are they or them?

“He could have been talking to the CBN governor (Godwin Emefiele) and the Minister of Petroleum and who is the minister of petroleum in this respect? President Muhammadu Buhari. The same man that Tinubu has been campaigning that he wants to take over from and continue the good work.

“I think his advisers should advise him to stop going to Abeokuta because he gets things wrong every time he goes there.’’





