Stay Away From My Husband , Ondo First Lady Warns Female Aide In Leaked Audio

Published:

Ondo First Lady, Betty Akeredolu has threatened to deal with a Female Special Adviser For refusing to stay away from her husband

According to her, Ademosun has been giving the Ondo state governor concoction from fake pastors to treat himself.

This was revealed in a leaked audio of the wife of Ondo State Governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu

In the 2 minutes 39 seconds WhatsApp audio recording, Betty was also heard threatening Bunmi Ademosun, Special Adviser on Multilateral and Intergovernmental Affairs to Akeredolu, to stay away from the governor.

According to her, Ademosun has been giving the Ondo state governor concoction from fake pastors to treat himself.

Content of the audio

“This is Arabinrin, I have a message for Ademosun and I believe that she’s on this Aketi’s women platform. I want this woman to stay away from my husband, stop sneaking in concoction.

“According to her, they are from her fake pastors to give my husband to drink. We rely on medical care. We rely on western style of medical care and Aketi will get well.

“What has triggered this very message is her recent meetings to become the deputy governor of Ondo state. Look at you, what have you got upstairs to become the deputy governor of Ondo state? Peradventure anything happens to Aketi, Lucky takes over, it’s a constitutional thing. But for you to be scheming, for you to be scheming. I warned Aketi from the beginning that this woman is evil, this woman is no good and it’s happening. She has nothing good for you and I warned you. This woman is bloody evil. But I’m warning her for the very last time to stay away from my husband.

“And look, if you are dealing with an Igbo woman in this kind of situation, I’ll deal with you mercilessly that you won’t forget in your life. For the very last time Ademosun, stay away from Aketi, you won’t find it funny with me. You are a very terrible woman, go away and enjoy your loot.”

.

Share This