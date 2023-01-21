Serial Killer Sets World Record For Spending 16,400 Days In Solitary Confinement

Published:

A serial killer, Robert Maudsley also called Hannibal the Cannibal, has set a new world record for being in solitary confinement since 1979.

According to Mirror on Saturday, Maudsley, who was already serving life for murder, killed two fellow prisoners in Wakefield jail and has now spent a record of 16, 400 days in isolation.





The notorious UK serial killer, has been in solitary confinement in a glass cell since 1979 while serving a life sentence for the murder of John Farrell in 1974.





Maudsley was 21 when he was locked up for the murder of 30-year-old John Farrell.

