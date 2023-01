Published:

The maiden edition of reality TV show, Big Brother Titans, is set to debut on Sunday evening.

The show, organised by MultiChoice, was announced in 2022. It will feature housemates from Nigeria and South Africa in one Big Brother House. The show has a $100,000 prize money attached to it.

Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will host the show alongside Lawrence Maleka from South Africa.

