Proceed On Retirement, PSC Orders Retiring DIGs , AIGs , CPs etc

Ahead of the February 25 presidential election, the Police Service Commission (PSC) says those police officers due for retirement must exit the service.

In a statement on Tuesday, PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, said the commission will not extend the tenures of the retiring senior police officers.

According to him, all existing laws, the Police Act, PSC Act and the constitution of Nigeria constrain the Commission from elongating the tenure of retiring senior police officers.

“The Commission took a decision that it will not extend the tenures of the retiring senior police officers, stressing that even when requested, it cannot do so as it is against all existing laws, Police Act, Police Service Commission Act and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Ani said

He assured Nigerians that there is an institutional succession plan in the Nigeria Police Force, especially with the current injection of 10,000 Constables and several other thousands of cadet Assistant Superintends of Police (ASPs) from the Police Academy every year.

Following a management meeting on Monday, Ani stated the ongoing campaign for the extension of the tenures of some Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs), Commissioners (CPs), and other senior police officers is unnecessary.

He described it as an affront to all existing laws in the country guiding entry and exit in the public service.

“The Commission assured Nigerians that there will be no vacuum in the hierarchy of the Police with the touted retirement of hundreds of senior police officers.

“It took a decision to rigidly uphold the provisions of the law which stipulates that a serving public Officer, whether in the Police or in any other government agency, must exit the service at the age of 60 or having served for a period of 35 years.

“The Commission said it would not encourage the subversion of the laws guiding entry and exit in to the Nigeria Public Service, adding that the retiring senior Police Officers are not indispensable and that their exit would not in any way or manner affect the success of the 2023 general election,” he added.

