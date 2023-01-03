Popular Herbalist Slumps , Dies During Sex With Pastor's Wife In Ekiti

Published:

Friends and relatives are mourning a popular herbalist who allegedly died during intercourse with a pastor's wife at a hotel in Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The late juju priest identified as Fadayomi Kehinde, aka Ejiogbe, reportedly lodged at a hotel with a woman said to be the wife of a shepherd of a white garment church in the same town on Monday, January 2, 2023

The herbalist slumped during the sex romp, prompting the lady to raise an alarm which attracted the proprietors of the hotel

It was gathered that hotel staff and some associates of the herbalist rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead





Associates of the late native doctor attributed his death to "magun", a local charm placed on married women by their husbands to harm lovers who sleep with them.

The aggrieved supporters of the late herbalist were said to have stormed the Pastor's church and vandalized it in anger.





The lady has been arrested and is being held in protective custody to facilitate investigation and also to protect her from the angry youths.

The remains of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue of the Ekiti State Specialist Hospital in Ikere.

