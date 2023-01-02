Monday, 2 January 2023

Police Release Picture Of Officer Involved In Another Alleged Killing At Ajah Lagos

Published: January 02, 2023


 

The Nigerian Police have released the photo of police officer who allegedly shot dead one Gafaru Buraimoh, in the Ajah area of Lagos State on December 6, 2022.

Gafaru was said to be out trying to buy fuel when the bullet fired by the trigger happy police officer killed him.

His death came barely three weeks to shooting of a lawyer Mrs Omobolanle Raheem by another policeman from same Ajah police station 

Police spokesman who posted the picture oj his verified Twitter handle also said the policeman is undergoing Inhouse orderly trials 

He gave is name as Inspector Imeh Johnson 





CKN NIGERIA

