Police Begins Community Policing With Deployment Of Over 200 Policemen To Their LGAs In Lagos

Published:

The Nigerian Police Force has subtly began community policing Policy with the deployment of over 200 newly recruited policemen from Lagos State to their various local Government areas

This was contained in a tweet by the State Command Police Spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin today

"All Constables of Lagos State origin, 228 of them, of the 10,000 that graduated from various Police training institutions last month, reported for duty today.

All have been posted to their respective LGAs to boost Community Policing.

Welcome on board, guys! 🤗 "

