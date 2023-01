Published:

A popular comedy skit maker, Murja Kunya, has been arrested by the police at Tahir Hotel in Kano.

The police arrested her while trying to book rooms for her guests who came from far and near for her much-publicised birthday bash.

In September last year, a Sharia court had written to the Kano State Commissioner of Police to arrest and investigate Miss Kunya alongside other TikTokers for corrupting the morals of the society.

Share This