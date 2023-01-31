APC, PDP, React To Buhari's Alleged Stoning In Kano

Dino who shared one of the videos from the reported attack, blamed it on the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In a post, he wrote, “The fight between Tinubu and Buhari is entering a new dimension. The attack in Kano was properly coordinated and funded allegedly by Asiwaju.

“The meeting to push Buhari to submission or face sponsored attack in the north was said to be hatched in Burdillon. Me, I am busy with Atiku.”

A political activist, Deji Adeyanju, who shared another video of the reported attack, said, “They are showing Buhari and APC Shege in Kano and many northern states.”

Similarly, the PDP in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Monday also blamed Tinubu and the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, for the attack.

According to the party, the attack was designed to undermine the Presidency, cause confusion, trigger violence in the country, disrupt the conduct of the 2023 general elections “and derail our democracy having realised that he cannot win in a peaceful, free and fair electoral process.”

The statement read in part, “The PDP invites Nigerians to note how Governor Abdullahi Ganduje attempted to abridge President Buhari’s movement and even tried to stop him from visiting Kano State.

“More disquieting is the fact that the APC Presidential Campaign sought to humiliate and harm President Buhari while performing his official duties in Kano.

“It should be noted that the APC presidential candidate has been displaying open aversion and making inciting statements against President Buhari since Mr President’s declaration, in line with democratic best practice all over the world that Nigerians should freely vote for any candidate and party of their choice in the 2023 general elections.

“The apparent frustration of Asiwaju Tinubu to resort to encourage or condone violence is fueled by his entitlement mentality, that it is his turn to be President, despite his numerous ineligibility and disability baggage.”

Ologunagba reminded Nigerians about Tinubu’s infamous statement in London where he declared to his supporters that “political power is not going to be served in a restaurant, it is not served a la carte.”

In its reaction, the APC described as “fake news,” the allegation that Tinubu and Ganduje were behind the attack.

A statement issued late Monday night by the Director of Media and Publicity of the APC Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, accused the main opposition party of peddling the “fake news* and urged Nigerians to disregard same.

The statement read in part, “We were not surprised to read of the imaginary attack on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria being peddled by the Peoples Democratic Party since the party has nothing tangible to tell Nigerians from its crumbling Presidential Campaign.

“This invented attack on President Muhammadu Buhari must have happened only in the fertile imagination of PDP National Publicity Secretary, one Debo Ologunagba.

“Nigerians should disregard this fake news from a party that has lost touch with reality and is suffering the agony of violating its own rules on power rotation.

“Just as it has been masterminding fake news against the APC presidential candidate and trying vainly to cause disharmony in the APC family, we believe the party may have planned to embarrass President Buhari in Kano and then put the blame on host Governor Ganduje and Tinubu.

“This is because PDP has recently morphed from being a Buhari virulent critic to strangely becoming a Buhari spokesperson. The last time, it issued a self-serving misinterpretation of Asíwájú’s statement in Abeokuta as an attack on President Buhari.”

The statement further said the fear of impending defeat may have pushed the PDP “into frenzied hallucinatory mode of mindless, ridiculous, ludicrous litany of lies and fabrications against APC and its candidate.”

It continued, “The PDP is a drowning party feverishly clawing at any straw of lies and lashing out in all delusional directions to keep afloat – but sink it will.

“We believe Nigerians are not taken in by the jejune antics.

“The PDP now runs the most unethical, pernicious and inelegant, abusive, obtrusive and nationally divisive campaign in the history of electioneering in Nigeria.

When contacted, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, declined to comment. He explained that he was not on the delegation at the time of the incident.

When contacted for a response to the allegation about Ganduje, the Kano State Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Garba, did not take several calls made to his phone and did not respond to the text message sent to his line as of the time of filing this report.

But when contacted for confirmation of the alleged attack, the Kano Police Command spokesman, SP Abdullahi Haruna, dismissed the claims as false and unsubstantiated.

According to him, a Kano Road Traffic Agency official stabbed a commercial tricycle operator, adjacent to Abubakar Rimi I Television Station in Hotoro, a situation that resulted in chaos.

The PPRO said the incident did not go down well with youths within the vicinity, who mobilised to descend on any KAROTA personnel sighted, leading to the hauling of stones on KAROTA officials, who fled the scene to safety.

The President was said to have retired to the government house after the inauguration of projects as of the time the rampage was ongoing.

The Police PRO, therefore, vehemently denied that nobody or group attacked the President’s convoy, adding that the visit was peaceful and hitch-free, following the huge combined security presence.

According to the statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari during the state banquet to conclude his one-day official visit to Kano after launching several projects, urged citizens to appreciate what they had.

He said, “We have a great country, but we do not appreciate it until we visit our neighbours and other countries where the preoccupation is for people to have one good meal a day.”

He also described ongoing infrastructure development nationwide as “fantastic,” and urged citizens to appreciate what they have as the country’s situation is not dire compared with her neighbours.



