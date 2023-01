Published:

One person has been feared dead after a fuel-laden tanker fell on a stationary towing van at Otto Wharf, along Apapa - Oshodi Expressway, Mile 2, Lagos.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service via its Twitter handle on Sunday said that the accident happened early morning as the loaded tanker was heading towards Oshodi from Apapa, where it loaded diesel.

One of the casualties of the accident was rescued injured but alive.





