Oby Ezekwesili Raises Concern Over Whereabouts Of Godwin Emefiele

Published:

Former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili has asked for the whereabouts of Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele

Ezekwesili tweet posted on verified social media handle is coming on the heels of Emefiele's absent from office for weeks

Her tweet

"Where is the @cenbank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele @GodwinIEmefiele , really?🤔

Something very strange appears to be going on with the head of our monetary authority, CBN.

Has anyone seen any information on Mr Emefiele lately from the @NigeriaGov ?

Please share. Thanks.✍🏾✍🏾"

