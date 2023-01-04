Nigerian Lawyers To Pay N1m To Apply For Senior Advocate, SAN’s Rank

Published:

Nigerian lawyers will be charged the sum of N1 million as the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) opens applications for the 2023 award of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) rank.

The LPPC made this known in a notice by its Secretary/Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Sarki Bello, who said the application opened on Sunday, January 1, and will close on March 31, 2023.

According to the notice released on Tuesday, the invitation was in accordance with Section 5(2) of the Legal Practitioners Act, 2004 and Regulation 10 (1) (4) of the Guidelines for the Conferment of the Rank of SAN 2022.

“The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (the LPPC” or “the Committee”) hereby makes a formal call for applications preparatory to the award of the rank for the year 2023.

“Commencing with this year’s exercise, applications shall only be made online and prospective applicants are directed to visit the portal to make their applications,” the notice read.

The notice further noted that each prospective SAN rank applicant “Must pay a non-refundable processing fee of N1million only to any of the following accounts held in the name of the “Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (SAN)”: Account Number:1014103141, at Zenith Bank PLC and Account No. 0213662834 at GTBank PLC.

“Upon conclusion of payment, an applicant should upload a copy of the evidence of payment on the application portal. The applicant will receive an email notification from the LPPC Secretariat confirming the applicant’s payment and clearing the applicant to proceed with the application process online.”

The committee also warned that any submission made after the deadlines “shall be treated as a non-submission.”

