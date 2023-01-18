Newly Appointed Defence Mouthpiece Assumes Office , Seeks For Media Support

Published:

The newly appointed Acting Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Ismail Gusau PhD mni, took over the mantle of leadership of the Directorate of Defence Information from the erstwhile director, Major General Jimmy Akpor today Tuesday January 17, 2023 at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja in an impressive ceremony. The former Defence Headquarters mouthpiece was recently appointed Director of Personnel Services (Army) at Army Headquarters.





Speaking shortly after taking over, the new spokesman of the Defence Headquarters, commended his predecessor for his impressive efforts

in forging better relationship with the media and positively projecting the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).





Brigadier General Gusau mni, also appreciated the media for their continuous support for the armed forces over the years, adding that the media had been a key player in every aspect national development.





He called for enhanced relationship between the military and the media matters of national security. According to him, the power of pen can go a long way in finding solutions to some of the security challenges troops are currently curtailing. He also said “I urge you to provide the enabling environment for members of the AFN to perform their constitutional roles without distractions.”





Adding that, “As the nation gradually approach the coming general election starting from next month, I urge you to avoid reports capable of affecting the morale of our gallant troops and the credibility of our armed forces as we work towards supporting other government agency to achieve peaceful and credible elections across the country. As partners in progress, the armed forces of Nigeria is willing to assist to discharge your duties where necessary.”





He concluded by asking the media to offer him more support, cooperation and understanding which they rendered to his predecessor as Director of Defence Information.





Earlier in his valedictory remarks, the outgone Director Defence Information, said that the media and the military had reached a level of deeper understanding of what the responsibilities of the military were, and what the responsibilities of media were.





He said the Chief of Defence Staff, (CDS) General LEO Irabor had done so much in forging an enduring relationship with the media with a consciousness that, the media, like the military, had a crucial role to play in creating a peaceful, orderly environment for all citizens to aspire and live their dreams.





He commended the CDS for the two media parleys with editors and chief executives of media houses where fruitful discussions led to better understanding of the responsibilities of each profession in furtherance of national security.





Major General Akpor, who tagged his speech “the Truth About the Armed Forces of Nigeria” said it was that of pedigree of best professional practices strengthened by the concepts, training, techniques and procedures and by a robust military judicial system.





He added that the truth about armed forces of Nigeria was the one that had done great exploits, adding that social economic life has virtually returned to the North East due to military efforts coupled with other elements of national power.





According to him, there was bumper agricultural harvest in 2022, and in 13 years, Independence day parade was held in Maiduguri on Oct. 1, 2022.

“So are the exploits of the Armed Forces in other theatres of operation also resounding.





“Irrespective of the security challenges confronting the nation, and the way they mutate, the armed forces continue to build requisite capabilities through the support of the federal government.

“Whilst there were 48 piracy/armed robbery related incidents in Nigeria’s territorial waters in 2018, 35 in 2019, 35 in 2020 and 6 in 2021, there was none in 2022.





“This was not due to willful thinking, but due to dogged efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and availability of the critical assets provided.

“The truth about the armed forces is therefore a professional one rooted in its desire to meeting its constitutional imperatives,” he said.





Akpor, therefore urged the media to extend the same support given him to his predecessor to enable him discharge his responsibility.





The Acting Director Defence Information (Ag DDI), Brigadier General Tukur Ismail Gusau PhD mni, is a well experienced and thorough bred public relations professional who has served in different formations units of the Nigerian military.

