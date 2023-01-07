NAHCO Suspends Senior Officers Over Alleged Sabotaged On Air Peace Planes

Published:

Senior operators, along with other operational officials of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc, have been suspended indefinitely by the company’s management.

This is coming against the backdrop of NAHCO’s equipment ramming into an aircraft belonging to Air Peace at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

The development, resulted in major flight disruption at the Lagos airport, as the aircraft was grounded.

It was gathered that the aircraft was scheduled for about 10 flights on the day of the incident. The incident forced the airline to reschedule flights operation, which led to a significant loss of revenue.

Findings show that this was the third time in one month NAHCO’s equipment had rammed into aircraft belonging to Air Peace

