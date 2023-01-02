Murder Of Female Lawyer : Lagos CP Orders Transfer Of ALL Policemen At Ajah Police Station

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command have transferred all personnel of Ajah Police Station where two Nigerians were shot dead by trigger happy policemen

The State spokesman of the Police Benjamin Hundeyin in a series of tweets on Tuesday seen by CKN News said the State Police Commissioner Alabi has ordered the immediate transfers

Hundeyin who was reacting to a video posted by a Newspaper on shanties built around the Police station said they have been demolished

It will be recalled that two Lagosians which included a pregnant lawyer Omobolanle Raheem were killed by Policemen from Ajiwe Police station , an incident that generated outright condemnation within and outside Nigeria





