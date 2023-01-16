Mother Of Four Murdered In Ondo Over Failed Business Deal

Published:

A mother of four, identified as Patience, has been gruesomely murdered by unknown assailants in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

According to reports, the victim, a hairdresser, was reportedly trailed to Kajola area, in the Akure metropolis, where she was attacked and killed at about 8:30pm.





It was gathered that the victim who lives around Sijuade area of Akure hailed from Delta state.





A relation, who spoke with newsmen, in confidence claimed she was killed over an alleged failed business deal.





"On an ill-fated day, she received a business call, and she left for the place. She drove in another person’s car to meet up with her business partner when she was attacked and killed at Kajola area. lt was well planned, they purposely called her out to kill her over a business that must have turned sour," the source said.





"We understand that she was murdered by suspected killers over a business deal that is not too clear to us. With the way she was brutally killed, it showed that they did it without mercy.





"She was gruesomely mur*dered, they stabbed her severally in the chest and they removed her ni*pples. The killers are just heartless, they wasted her just because of a business deal. The children are left to suffer now. Her family members are mourning her untimely death and prayed that her killers be arrested by law enforcement agencies."





Her corpse was said to have been removed from the scene by the personnel of the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun and deposited at the state specialist hospital morgue.





Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the killing on Sunday. Odunlami, however, said that the matter was not reported at the police station before the Amotekun personnel intervened and removed the corpse to the hospital’s morgue.

Share This