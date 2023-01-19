Medical Doctor Accused Of Dragging Woman To Shrine Over Unpaid Bill In Anambra

Published:

A medical doctor, Walter Igbokwe, has been accused of dragging a woman named Chukwuka to Omaliko Idemili deity over an unpaid hospital bill of N600,000 in Anambra State.

According to report, the hospital bill was for the woman's late mother, who died after being discharged from Dr Igbokwe's hospital.

The woman, who is a teacher claimed that she signed an agreement with the doctor under duress in order to be able to take her mother to another hospital for further treatment.

The woman said, "Since then he has been WhatsApping me, threatening my life that I will die if I eat his money and that is why I draw your attention to inhuman, unbearable and despicable treatment being meted out to me by somebody who calls himself a medical doctor.

“He is merely interested in making money, not saving lives in tandem with physicians’ oath.

“Worst still he submitted my name to many deities and shrines that some have invited me to, which I refused to honour because it is against my faith as a Christian."

According to report, the doctor denied the allegations, claiming that he never dragged her to any deity, but he did admit that anyone could use any means to recover his money.









