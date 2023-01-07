Marriage Can Be Tough.... Basketmouth’s Ex-wife, Elsie

Published:

Elsie, the estranged wife of popular comedian, Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth, has spoken about marriage-shaming.

She addressed people who shame unmarried women barely weeks after her ex-husband, Basketmouth, announced their marriage crash in December.

She said this in a video she shared via her Instagram account on Friday saying, “ I feel like it is only in this part of the world that people make a big fuss about a woman not being married at a certain age. Is she going to marry herself? Some people even go ahead to ask like” Aunty, shey you no go go born one?”

“ You need to understand that if a woman is not yet married, then it is probably maybe she is taking her time or she has not met the right person.

“ Because you do not want to rush into this institution called marriage in the name of wanting to get into it on time and end up rushing out because it is tough. Marriage can be tough. “

