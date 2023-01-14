Man Catches Pregnant Wife Romping 24-year-old Lover In Hospital Ward

Published:

A pregnant mother stricken by malaria and confined to a hospital bed for five days was caught red-handed by her husband having sex with a 24-year-old man in one of the female wards.





The husband, Alex Okuta walked in on his pregnant wife - who had been admitted at Apac Hospital for five days - having sex with the 24-year-old.





"I made a surprise visit to the hospital to check on my wife then I found that man in bed with my pregnant wife,” Okuta told journalists, adding that his wife had been “admitted because she was suffering from malaria.”





Source: Daily Monitor

