Man Arrested For Allegedly Beating 22-yr-old Girlfriend To Death In Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a young man, Arepamowei Koru, for allegedly beating his 22-year-old girlfriend to death.





It was gathered the suspect attacked the deceased, Toma Serve-god Angolo, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at his home in Ogobiri Community, in Ogbia LGA of the state.





He was said to have beating her to a pulp. She was rushed to the the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa, the state’s capital, but sadly passed shortly after she was admitted.





According to reports, the deceased was living with the suspect before the unfortunate incident occurred.





The suspect was arrested with the help of the deceased’s elder sister and has since been moved to the State police headquarters.

