Lawyer Seeks IGP Intervention In Kidnap Of Obowo , Imo State Monarch

Published:

An Abuja-based Lawyer, Maxwell Opara has written to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba over the abduction of HRH Eze Basil Nkem Njoku, the Eze of Amanze, Obowo in Obowo L.G.A of Imo State.

HRH Eze Basil Nkem Njoku was allegedly abducted in front of his gate sometime in December and is yet to be released by his captors even after payment of the demanded ransom.

According to the petition dated 16th of January, 2022, the following persons are believed to be culpable in the kidnap of the Monarch: Chief Jude Iheme, Ndubisi Iheme, Emmanuel Iheme, Uche Ajomiwe, Kingsley Onuoha, James Amaechi, all of Amanze Obowo In Obowo L.G.A, Imo State, and one Mr. Ikechukwu Ofoegbu.

Mr Maxwell Opara in the said petition stated that sometime in November 2022, HRH Eze Basil Nkem Njoku reported to the Commander of Anti-Kidnap Unit of Imo State Police Command in writing that Chief Jude iheme is planning to kidnap him, which is on record. This was as a result of the Ezeship tussle with Chief Jude Iheme which HRH Eze Basil Nkem Njoku later won and thereafter received his staff of office on the 4/2/2022 by the Governor of Imo State.

He added, “It is pertinent to note that Emmanuel Iheme who is into physical and hard drug business from India and has a shop at Idumota off Church Street, in front of First Bank, behind shomade Street, Lagos has been sponsoring his brother Chief Jude Iheme to be causing trouble in Amanze Obowo in Obowo LGA Imo State, and had been boasting that they are ready to deal or kill HRH Eze Basil Nkem Njoku and to spend over N100,000,000.00 (One Hundred Million Naira only) to close the case.”

He further informed the IGP that despite paying the Four Million Naira ransom demanded, the kidnappers have refused to free the Monarch even as the suspected sponsors have allegedly been bragging about ensuring the Monarch does not return back alive.

“The above suspects have been boasting to see how HRH Eze Basil Nkem Njoku will return to the village hence they are alive.

The suspect has been threatening to kill anybody who mentioned their names. They have been boasting of their high connections with Nigerian Police Force and some top politicians they have been working for.”

They therefore urged the Inspector General of Police to use his good office to intervene in the matter and bring the suspects for questioning.

Share This