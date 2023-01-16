Latest Update :DSS Debunks Invading CBN

Published:

The Department of State Security have debunked the story that it invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria today to arrest Governor Godwin Emefiele

This is a short statement issued by the agency





CBN, NOT INVADED BY DSS





The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the false news making the round that its operatives invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria and arrested its Governor, today 16/1/23. This is fake news and quite misleading.





Peter Afunanya PhD, fsi

Public Relations Officer

Department of State Services

National Headquarters

Abuja

16th January, 2023

Share This