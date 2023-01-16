Monday, 16 January 2023

Latest Update :DSS Debunks Invading CBN

Published: January 16, 2023


 The Department of State Security have debunked the story that it invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria today to arrest Governor Godwin Emefiele 

This is a short statement issued by the agency 


CBN, NOT INVADED BY DSS


The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the false news making the round that its operatives invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria and arrested its Governor, today 16/1/23. This is fake news and quite misleading. 


Peter Afunanya PhD,  fsi 

Public Relations Officer 

Department of State Services 

National Headquarters 

Abuja

16th January, 2023


