Latest Update :DSS Debunks Invading CBN

The Department of State Security have debunked the story that it invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria today to arrest Governor Godwin Emefiele
This is a short statement issued by the agency
CBN, NOT INVADED BY DSS
The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the false news making the round that its operatives invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria and arrested its Governor, today 16/1/23. This is fake news and quite misleading.
Peter Afunanya PhD, fsi
Public Relations Officer
Department of State Services
National Headquarters
Abuja
16th January, 2023
