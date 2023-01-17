‘Jagaban Army’: PDP Campaign Calls For Tinubu’s Arrest

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has called for the arrest and questioning of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu for allegedly forming an uniformed squad code-named “Jagaban Army”.

Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesperson of the Campaign, described the “Jagaban Army” as a treasonable act and called for the arrest of Tinubu, alleging that the army is meant to “disrupt the 2023 general elections and raid the polling units for votes on behalf of Tinubu.

He said the move is also an affront to “the Nigeria Armed Forces and other security agencies as well as an assault on the sovereignty of our nation.”

According to Ologbondiyan, “It is reprehensible that Tinubu can create a rogue force just for the purposes of undermining the electoral and security arrangements of our nation.

“Our Campaign holds that this nefarious act of the APC Tinubu/Shettima Campaign lend credence to the position of the PDP and well-meaning Nigerians that Tinubu as well as his rank and file has set out to make our nation ungovernable and thereafter disrupt the 2023 Presidential election using his army of ‘Jagabandits’.

PDP Campaign also said, “the notion of Jagaban Army is a ploy to bring hoodlums, thugs and gangsters together under the cover of the APC and turned them into official militia that will be used to unleash mayhem on the day of election.

“This reckless anti-democratic plot by the ‘Jagabandits’ must also be condemned by all lovers of democracy in Nigeria and across the world over.

“We call on the security agencies to save the lives of Nigerians and protect our electoral process by immediately going after this dangerous formation, arrest those behind this design and save our nation from electoral violence.

“Our campaign counsels Tinubu to note that his Presidential ambition is not a do or die affair and that he should not set the nation ablaze just because Nigerians have rejected him and his party, the APC for their mass failures.”

Share This