The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, recieved a delegation led by the Executive Director Police Services, INTERPOL, Mr Stephen Kavanagh, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, today Tuesday January 17, 2023.

The meeting explored avenues to strengthen the existing collaboration between the NPF and INTERPOL in intelligence sharing, data collation and sharing, and swift responses to cybercrimes and other security threats to Nigeria and other neighbouring nations.

