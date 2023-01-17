I Will Dismantle Structures Holding Nigerians Down, Says Obi At Chatham House

Published:

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has said Nigeria’s presidency with him and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, his running mate, in charge will dismantle inefficiency and eliminate transactional policies that breed corruption in government.

He stated this on Monday at Chatham House, the famous British international policy institute in London, where he was a guest.

Obi said his administration will dismantle the structure of criminality that has been used to hold the country down.

“There will be no sacred cow under the Obi-Datti administration. Our objective is to dismantle these structures of criminality and enthrone competence, character and capability so that talents and ideas can flourish,” he said.

On how he intends to cope with possibly having a National Assembly that may be dominated by other parties, Obi said he went through such experience as governor of Anambra State when none of the 30 members of the State House of Assembly came from his political party.

He said what he needed to navigate such a case was to do the right thing, avoid nepotism and transactional policies because even the parliamentarians desire good governance.

Responding to a question on the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and why he has not condemned them, Obi said for him and many other reasonable Nigerians including Igbos, the Biafra war ended 53 years ago, but that he is not oblivious of the agitators’ demands for justice.

He said, “We are going to look into the issue of justice and marginalization which some of them are hinging their grievances on. We are going to apply the carrot and stick in dealing with the agitators. But in the end, there can only be one government and we will be in charge.”

On how to attract investors to Nigeria, which was asked by a former British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright, Obi likened what he intends to do to attract investors.

He said he would create an enabling environment where the rule of law thrives and would avoid any transactional policies that breed corruption and weaken governance.

On security, he said it would be his top priority because everything would be done to secure the environment and he would do that by first turning the country into production and pulling people out of poverty and adequately utilizing our military.

Obi said, “Our military once secured Africa and they should secure Nigeria and we will provide the needed leadership and political will.”

He also answered questions on the independence of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), saying what is happening in the apex bank now is a consequence of a mix up of responsibilities and not necessarily of competence.

He assured that his regime will correct the situation by ensuring that square pegs are in square holes both in personnel and policies.





According to him, the ongoing fiscal rascality in the system will be dismantled and order and discipline injected into the country’s monetary policies.

