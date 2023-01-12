I Spent N60m On Her And She Ditched Me....Chinese Man Who Allegedly Killed Lover In Kano Tells Court

Published:





Frank Geng-Quangrong, a Chinese man standing trial over the murder of his Nigerian lover, Ummukulsum Sani Buhari, 23, has said he spent N60 million on the deceased in the two years they were dating.





Frank, who lives at Railway Quarters Kano, said this during a hearing at Kano High Court on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.





The defendant led in evidence by his counsel, Mr Muhammad Dan’azumi, said he is a Muslim, an international trader and a Marketer at BBY Textiles Kwari Market Kano.





“In June 2020 Ummukulsum got my phone number from her friend and called to tell me that she loves me, and by the grace of God, she will marry me.





We started our relationship in July 2020 and she started asking for money. I gave her all she wanted because I loved her.





I transferred over N60 million to her GT Bank account, N18 million for her to start a business, N4 million for house and N6 million for University education among others. Whenever I go to pick her up for dinner at home her mum always welcomes me with open arms.





In February 2022, she married someone else. I was heartbroken and disappointed so I relocated to Abuja. She kept calling me and chatting with me on Whatsapp and continued demanding money. Ummukulsum later told me she was divorced and asked me to come back to her and promised to marry me for the second time.





On the 13th September 2022, she requested some money to be used in the house she is building in Abuja but I didn’t give her because I don’t have money then.





Since then, she stopped answering my calls because she thought I am broke. She told me that she has found a new love and later sent her picture with the new lover on my WhatsApp which provoked me,” he told the court.





The Prosecutor, who is also the Attorney General of Kano State, Musa Abdullahi-Lawan, alleged that the defendant on Sept.16, 2022, st@bbed the deceased with a knife in her house at Janbulo quarters Kano.





The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. Justice Sanusi Ado-Ma’aji, adjourned the matter until January 12, for the continuation of the defence.

