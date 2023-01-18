Wednesday, 18 January 2023

I Have True Identity And Credentials,Pastor Bakare Fires Back At Tinubu’s Camp

Published: January 18, 2023


Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has hit back at the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying he is proud of the zero vote he got at the APC Presidential primaries with his integrity intact. 

Tinubu’s media handlers have scolded Bakare over his Sunday’s state of the nation address where he urged Nigerians to reject a candidate who sees the presidency as his entitlement and who evades a debate in apparent reference to Tinubu.

Tinubu’s media team had described Bakare as a paperweight politician who got zero vote in the APC primary last year.

But in a further reply, Bakare wondered why the media team decided to respond to a man they tagged a paperweight politician.


Tunde Bakare rejects Tinubu, warns against politics of entitlement

Approach Muslim-Muslim ticket with civility, Bakare tells Church leaders

He said,  “Why  are  they  then giving  any thought to what I said? Maybe their alleged  “paper  weight” is too heavy for them to carry.

“Can  someone  tell  these  people  that  scoring  zero  in  a  primary  election with  one’s  true  identity  and credentials intact as well  having original certificates from well known schools: Primary,  Secondary,  colleges  and University  within  and  outside  of  this  nation  is  a  veritable  badge  of honor, absolutely legit  and unquestionable.

“One  of  the  Special  Advisers  that  I  thought  had  some  semblance  of nobility  had  to  utter  outright  lies  and  falsehoods  to  satisfy  his paymaster.

“He  said  that I did a video asking  members of our church to vote  for their  candidate  and  then  turn  around  to  ask  them  not  to  vote  for him. Unfortunately, there  is no such video containing such falsehood.”

Bakare said in the video being circulated by Tinubu’s handlers, he made  it  clear  that  he did  not  endorse  their  candidate’s lifestyle, business  or  type  of  politics.

“In  the  said  video,  I  never  asked  our  members  to  vote  or  not  vote  for  their candidate  or  any  other  candidate. By  the  way,  our  members  are  not zombies.  They,  by  the  grace of  God have  their  own  minds  and  will decide  who to vote  for  on the  Election Day,” he said.


Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: