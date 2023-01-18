Huge Police Presence Noticed At Godwin Emefiele's Residence As Court Summons CBN Governor

Published:





Controversy has surrounded the presence of a team of policemen at the Federal Capital Territory home of the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The armed police officers, numbering over 10, were seen by our correspondent around 8.40pm, Tuesday, at the Maitama, Abuja home of the embattled governor of the apex bank.

A credible source in the Nigeria Police Force said that the presence of the policemen was in furtherance to Emefiele’s expected appearance at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday (today) over a $53m judgment debt arising from the Paris Club refund.

The source said, “The police officers are not there to arrest, but to ensure that he doesn’t run away again as he did weeks ago.”





The PUNCH, as of the time of filing this report, could not independently verify if the policemen were at the house to provide enhanced security for the CBN governor or to ensure he attended the court sitting as claimed.

The Nigeria Police Force Headquarters and the Federal Capital Territory Police Command denied knowledge of the police presence.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said, “I have no knowledge of such an event. However, kindly contact the FCT command.”





The FCT PPRO, Josephine Adeh, also denied knowledge of the incident when contacted

Adeh said, “I don’t know anything about policemen surrounding the CBN governor’s home. You could contact the force headquarters.”

Court summons governor

Earlier, a Federal High Court in Abuja had summoned Emefiele over the $53m judgment debt arising from the Paris Club refund.

In an application for garnishee made on October 20, 2022, Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the CBN governor to appear on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, as the hearing date for the matter.

Prior to this, on January 23, 2020, the court ruled that Emefiele must appear “to be examined on oath touching the means you have or have had, since the date of the said garnishee order absolute, to pay the balance of $53m now due and payable under the said garnishee order absolute and also show cause why you should not be committed to prison for default in payment of the said sum.”

The order followed an application by Joe Agi (SAN) against Linas International Limited, the Minister of Finance, and the CBN through his lawyers, Isaac Ekpa and Chinonso Obasi.





