Four Policemen Dismissed For Sleeping With Married Female Officer

Four policemen from the Nashville suburb of La Vergne in USA have been dismissed for allegedly sleeping with a married female colleague while on duty.





The female officer, identified as Maegan Hall was dismissed while three other officers were suspended on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.





Hall was accused of taking off her top at what the local mayor called a 'Girls Gone Wild' hot tub party. It was also revealed in December that she ‘engaged in a sexual relationship’ with at least four male officers.





According to reports, the dismissed patrol officers: Juan Lugo-Perez, Lewis Powell, detective Seneca Shields and Sgt. Henry Ty McGowan admitted to the accusations, with Shields claiming he had oral sex with Hall in the department's gym while on duty.





Hall is also accused of revealing her breast while at a steamy 'family' Memorial Day boat party with patrol officer Patrick Magliocco, who was suspended, and fellow officers David Durham and Eric Staats.





“Magliocco said that Staats, himself, Durham and Hall were in the hot tub when Hall’s top came off' before he and Hall went off to have sex in the bathroom,” the report reads.





K-9 officer Larry Holladay and patrol officer Gavin Schoeberl were also suspended and charged with sexual harassment after exchanging sexual images with Hall.

