Female Police Officer Receives Massive Praises Over Kind Gesture To School Kids While On Duty In Lagos

An unidentified police woman has become an instant celebrity on social media after her pictures were posted by someone

The lady who serves at Sabo police station in Lagos is noted for her kind gestures to school pupils heading on coming back from school

This is one of the posts on her

"Everytime I pass by Sabo, Yaba, I can't help but notice this Police woman who would always make corrections on students who aren't neatly and properly dressed. Many times she goes as far as dressing them up as seen in these pictures"

CKN News learnt that she was also conferred with an award in 2022 by the Lagos State Government for her diligence to duty

