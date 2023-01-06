Enugu Hosts Draw For Glo Festival Of Joy Promo House

Published:

Globacom on Thursday, January 5, held a draw in the Enugu State capital to pick a winner of another 3-Bedroom apartment in the ongoing Glo Festival of Joy promo.

The draw event was held at Gloworld, located inside Shoprite, Enugu, in the presence of the media, representative of the National Lottery

Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Mr Oliver Madukwe and several Glo subscribers who were in the shop to transact business.

The winner who emerged from the draw will be presented the keys to the 3-Bedroom apartment at a ceremony to be held on Friday, January 6, 2022, in Enugu. Other winners of houses had earlier been presented their houses in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Ibadan. Apart from houses,

cars and other amazing prizes including brand new Kia cars, power generators, sewing machines and rechargeable fans, have also been won in several cities including Warri, Ibadan, Lagos, Benin and Abuja.

Globacom disclosed that “more prizes will be won by subscribers across the country”, and charged those who wish to participate in the promo to dial *611# and keep recharging, as appropriate for the various prizes, to be eligible to win the prizes on offer.

