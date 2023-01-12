Enugu Agog As Obi Presidential Campaign Train Hits Town Today

Published:

The Coal City of Enugu, the capital of old Eastern Region, is charged awaiting the arrival of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, whose campaign hits town today, Thursday, January 12, 2023.





“Obi whose campaign team were overwhelmed with crowds of enthusiastic Anambrarians who stormed the DMGS grounds Onitsha on Tuesday is expected to arrive Enugu Thursday to meet similar organic crowd willing and anxious to hear the message of the man of the moment who appears destined to rescue and rebuild Nigeria,” the Obi-Datti Media Office said yesterday in a statement.





It quoted the Labour Party Presidential Coordinator in the state, Chief Emeka Mamah, as disclosing that “everything is set and the coal city is agog for Obi”.





The Labour Party governorship flag bearer, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga, “also spoke in the same enthusiastic manner that Enugu is complete and total for Obi,” the statement said.





It quoted Major General Chris Eze (Rtd), who is coordinating the security arrangement for the rally at Michael Okpala Square, as assuring that Enugu is peaceful and ready for Obi.





“According to Chief Mamah, in addition to the rally Obi and his team are expected to interact with a cross section of Enugu residents, women, students, youth groups and royal fathers,” the statement said.





It disclosed that “Obi may also visit the University town of Nsukka where he was nurtured for four years in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka”, adding that, “The town sees Obi in a special way after he gave N100m donation few years ago for the reactivation of the only School of Nursing and Midwifery in the town owned and operated by the Catholic Church.”

