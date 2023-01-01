Elon Musk Becomes First Person In History To Lose $200b

Published:

Billionaire Elon Musk, formerly the richest man in the world, has broken a new record as the first person in history to lose $200 billion.





According to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index, the Tesla founder and Twitter owner lost $200 billion off his net worth.





It was gathered that Musk’s wealth plummeted to $137 billion following the decline in Tesla shares in recent week. This includes a massive 11 per cent fall in Tesla shares on December 27.





Tesla is now offering consumers in the United States a $7,500 discount for its two highest-volume models before year-end.





Recall Musk’s fortune topped at $340 billion in November 2021.





On the back of this, he was the world’s richest person for more than a year at a stretch.





The new Twitter owner was then overtaken this month by Bernard Arnault, the French business magnate and co-founder of luxury goods powerhouse LVMH.

