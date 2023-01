Published:

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has intercepted a number of organized syndicate participants in the sale of the newly redesigned naira notes.

Dr. Peter Afunanya, a spokesman for the DSS, said in a statement on Monday that the Service had also discovered that some Commercial Bank officials were supporting the economic misconduct during the course of its activities.





As a result, the Service warned the currency smugglers to stop their despicable behavior.

Share This