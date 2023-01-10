DSS DG Wife Orders Arrest Of Kano Guber Candidate At Airport

Published:

The Department of State Services has arrested the Kano State governorship candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, Abba Yusuf.

Yusuf was said to have been arrested on the order of the wife of the Director-General of the DSS, Aisha Bichi, following a confrontation between the duo at the VIP lounge gate of the Aminu Kano International Airport on Sunday night.

The governorship candidate’s convoy was said to have caused traffic congestion which prevented Bichi’s convoy from gaining access to the VIP lounge.

In a move to clear the ensuing traffic gridlock, there was an altercation between the DSS operatives and the aides of the governorship candidate.

This subsequently degenerated into a confrontation between Yusuf and Bichi following an exchange of angry words between them.

Bichi was said to have threatened to ensure that Yusuf did not board his flight.

It was gathered that Yusuf was barred from boarding an Air Peace flight heading for Abuja before he was arrested.

A source said, “The DSS DG’s wife actually ordered the arrest of the Kano governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Abba Yusuf, and barred him from boarding an Air Peace flight from Kano to Abuja on the fateful Sunday night.

“The trouble started at the gate of the VIP lounge of the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano when the motorcade of the politician caused traffic which delayed Bichi’s convoy from gaining entry into the controlled area.

“The action really angered Bichi as her security guards started beating up people and hitting vehicles for blocking the VIP gate.”

However, all efforts to contact the spokesman for the NNPP candidate, Sanusi Dawakintofa, were not successful as his line was switched off.

The DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, confirmed Yusuf’s arrest.

He added that he was arrested for a suspected breach of security and kept in custody.

“He is in custody. He was validly taken in for a suspected breach of security,” Afunanya noted.

