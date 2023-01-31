Container Falls On Kara Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Published:

Another tragic incident was averted on Monday night after an articulated truck conveying a 40ft container fell on the Kara bridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.





The truck was said to be heading inward Ogun State when the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned.





The incident which happened some minutes past 11pm brought vehicular movement along the axis to a halt.





CKN News had reported how a container fell and crushed nine occupants of a commercial bus to death at the Ojuelegba area of Lagos on Sunday.





It was also reported that another container fell along the Dopemu end of Lagos-Abeokuta expressway on Monday morning

Share This