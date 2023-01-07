Buhari's Snub: Gov Bello Issues Ebiraland King Ado Ibrahim 48 Hrs Ultimatum For Insubordination

Published:

The Kogi State Government has issued a letter of query to the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr. Ado Ibrahim for his absence at the reception of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state last week.

The paramount ruler of the Ebira people, whose palace suffered an explosion attack an hour before the arrival of the President in Okene, did not join the entourage that welcomed the President to the commissioning of projects in the central senatorial district of the state.

In a letter of query signed by the Director of the state Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Enimola Eniola on behalf of the Commissioner of the Ministry, Abdulsalam Deedat, the Ohinoyi has been given 48-hour ultimatum to respond to the query.

The letter reads in full: “It has been observed with serious concern that you have exhibited deliberate attitude and actions capable of bringing Kogi State and Ebira land in particular to grave disrepute. These actions are quite unbecoming of a revered Royal Father of your status.





“Specifically, you were aware through many fora of the glorious visit of Mr. President and Commander-in-Chef of Nigerian Armed Forces, His Excellency, President Muhammad Buhari GCFR to Okene on 29* December, 2022 to commission land mark projects executed by our dear Governor, His Excellency, Alh. Yahaya Bello. In a flagrant disregard to the persons and high offices of the President and the Governor, you bluntly refused to come out and receive the President at the designated venue rightly approved by the Executive Governor of the State.

“It might Interest, you to note that official courtesy demands that when a personality of a President occupying the highest office in the land is visiting or even passing through the State, the Governor and top Public Officers including topmost Traditional Rulers are expected to receive him as a mark of respect for him and the Office he occupies. It is on record that in time past, Topmost Traditional Rulers including the President, Kogi State Council of Chiefs do receive the Governor of the State on his return from critical missions undertaken on behalf of the State. But, you have chosen to disdain the office of the Executive Governor, and this time, you did it with effrontery before the number one citizen of Nigeria

“This action of yours is an act of insubordination and disloyalty to the President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces, the Executive Governor of Kogi State and the entire Ebira nation as a whole. It portends grave danger to the Security of the State and laying bad precedence for Traditional Institution of the State.

“In view of the above, I have been directed to request you to forward a written explanation within 48 hours why disciplinary action should not be taken against you for these acts of insubordination and disloyalty. Oral explanations may be required from you when a panel is set up to study your case.

“It is expected that you will accord priority to the content of this letter, Your Royal Majesty.”





