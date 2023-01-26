Breaking : Petrol Station Explodes In Abuja , Casualties Recorded

Published:

Report reaching CKN News indicates that a petrol station has exploded in the FCT

This was a message sent to CKN News by an eyewitness at the scene





"Please remember us at Dei Dei Abuja, Orange fuel Station just exploded into flames now. A few feared dead. Several Cars & Okadas burnt. Pray for us it's a very trying moment for many families.

Fighters battling to put out the flame. Their response was instant but because of hold up it took some time to drive in."

Number of casualties not known yet









