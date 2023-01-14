Breaking : Gunmen Attack Country Home Of CUPP Spokesman Ugochinyere, Cars Burnt ( Pictures)

Published:

A PDP House of Representatives candidate in Imo State Ugo Imo Chinyere country home has been attacked by political thugs in Ideato area of Imo State

Ugo posted this on his verified social media handle





"They brought their threat for blood flow to our homes..

I mourn my lost family members and innocent comrades"

He also alleged that many members of his family were killed on the order of Governor Hope Uzodinma of APC

Ugochinyere is also the spokesman of the Conference of Political Parties CUPP

He had earlier revealed how fictitious names were inserted into the INEC register for the 2023 General election in Imo State and across Nigeria

The Imo State Police Command have not reacted to the attack as at the time of going to press

More details later

