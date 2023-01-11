Breaking: FCT Court Dismisses Case Against Akwa Ibom PDP Guber Candidate Umo Eno

Published:

A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has struck out the case and nullified the warrant of arrest issued against Pastor Umo Eno, PDP Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State.





Recalled that the chief magistrate court in a judgment dated December 23,2022 had issued a warrant of arrest based on allegation of cheating brought before it by Edet Godwin.





Pastor Umo Eno in his reaction had admitted not ever being served with any notice of a court summons by any court, let alone the Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja.





Upholding the position of the Counsel to Pastor Umo Eno, Barr Samuel Ikpo, the Chief Magistrate Court admitted that it was misled by the applicant, one Edet Godwin into issuing the warrant of arrest.





The court therefore set aside the entire proceedings and judgment on grounds of lack of jurisdiction.





Pastor Umo Eno remains the untainted and authentic candidate of the PDP

