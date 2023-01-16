Breaking: CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele Returns To Nigeria Amidst DSS Threat Of Arrest

Published:

Embattled Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele has returned to Nigeria

A very reliable source close to the Central Bank who spoke on condition of anonymity few minutes ago told CKN News that Emefiele arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport on Monday

He was escorted from airport to the office along with 6 SANs led by former Attorney General of the Federation Adetokunbo Kayode to his office

Emefiele is allegedly wanted by DSS over alleged sponsorship of terrorism

He has been out of the country for an undisclosed ailment





More details later

