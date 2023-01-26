Brig-Gen Yusha'u Dogara Ahmed Appointed New NYSC DG

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Brigadier-General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed as the new Director-General of the NYSC.

He hails from Kagarko LGA in Kaduna State.

CKN NEWS reports that Dogara Ahmed succeeds Mrs Christy Uba who was named the Overseer of the NYSC in November 2022.

Recall that Uba’s appointment followed the sacking of Brigadier-General Muhammad Fadah by President Buhari in the same month.

Fadah was accused of corruption, nepotism and religious bias.

On September 2, 2022, a letter authored on behalf of the governing board of NYSC by its chairman, Fatima Abubakar, and addressed to the sports and youth development minister, Sunday Dare, listed a lot of issues against the DG.

The letter noted that some of the petitions against Fadah queried his academic qualifications and age, adding that the board had earlier called and spoken to DG concerning the allegations “but failed to fulfil his promise to change.”

