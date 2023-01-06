Boyfriend Kills 26 Year Mother Of Two , Sells Body Parts

Published:

The police in Ogun state have arrested a couple identified as Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun and Salawa Oyenusi Ajalorun and six others namely: Lukman Oladele, Kayode Ibrahim, Bello Akeem, Alebiosu Adebayo, Fatai Rasheed and Fatai Jimoh for allegedly k!dnapping, killing and dismmbering a 26yrs old mother of two, Oyindamola Adeyemi.





A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects were apprehended following a report lodged at Obalende divisional headquarters; Ijebu-Ode by one Ojo Omolara who reported that her neighbor, Oyindamola Adeyemi left home since morning of Wednesday 28th of December 2022 but didn’t return home and her phone has since then been switched off. Since it is not 24hrs, she was advised to come back.





''But the following day, been 29th of December 2022, while patrol team from Obalende division were on routine patrol, a dism€mbered body of a lady was discovered by the road side and the body was taken to a mortuary.





Fortunately, the mortuary is a stone throw distance away from the house of the deceased and one of the mortuary workers, who knew about the missing person, called the attention of the deceased family to come and have a look at the body brought by the police. On getting there, the deceased friend, Ojo Omolara was able to identify it through the bra and underwear she put on since her head was already chopped off.





Having recognized the body, the DPO Obalende division, SP Murphy Salami mobilized his crack detectives and embarked on a technical and intelligence based investigation which led them to Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun an herbalist whose possession the deceased Itel phone was recovered.''





Oyeyemi said the herbalist was promptly arrested, and a search warrant was duly executed in his house, where a container full of human blood later discovered to be that of the deceased was recovered.





''His arrest led to the apprehension of his friend, Lukman Oladele whose house the legs of the deceased were also recovered."

